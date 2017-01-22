Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) Posit...

Zebra Technologies Corp. (ZBRA) Position Raised by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Corp. by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,506 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period.

