Woman's body found in ship's ventilat...

Woman's body found in ship's ventilation shaft four months after she vanished

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Metro UK News

Imelda Bechstein, 74, is believed to have spent at least 24 hours down the lift shaft before she died The body of a woman who went missing on a cruise four months ago has been found in a ventilation shaft on the vessel. Imelda Bechstein was on her way home from holiday in Sardinia when she apparently walked into an engine room and fell into the shaft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Metro UK News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... 20 hr Russian Ainu 11
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Dec 26 Raj Chanani 90
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Super Bowl
  5. North Korea
  1. Iraq
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,132 • Total comments across all topics: 277,557,873

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC