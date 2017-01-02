Woman's body found in ship's ventilation shaft four months after she vanished

Imelda Bechstein, 74, is believed to have spent at least 24 hours down the lift shaft before she died The body of a woman who went missing on a cruise four months ago has been found in a ventilation shaft on the vessel. Imelda Bechstein was on her way home from holiday in Sardinia when she apparently walked into an engine room and fell into the shaft.

