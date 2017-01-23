Widely used WebEx plugin for Chrome w...

Widely used WebEx plugin for Chrome will execute attack code-patch now

The Chrome browser extension for Cisco Systems WebEx communications and collaboration service was just updated to fix a vulnerability that leaves all 20 million users susceptible to drive-by attacks that can be carried out by just about any website they visit. A combination of factors makes the vulnerabilities among the most severe in recent memory.

