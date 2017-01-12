What Would It Mean If The AT&T-Time Warner Deal Were To Fall Apart?
The mega merger between Time Warner Inc and AT&T Inc. now has to clear some hurdles before the union can be declared effective. Given that the deal has to receive the blessings of the shareholders of Time Warner and pertinent regulatory agencies and possibly the support of incoming president Donald Trump , it looks like a tall order.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|94
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC