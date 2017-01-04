Western Digital Introduces WD Black PCIe Solid State Drives to Accelerate NVMe Adoption
Corporation today announced the availability of new WD Black PCIe solid state drives , the first WD-branded client PCIe SSDs. The new SSDs complement the recently announced WD Blue and WD Green SATA SSDs, as well as the company's industry leading family of hard drives for PCs and workstations, providing a full portfolio of WD storage devices for virtually any application.
