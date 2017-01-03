Viggo Mortensen to kick off film festival in his NY hometown

In this July 11, 2016 file photo, actor Viggo Mortensen participates in AOL's BUILD Speaker Series to discuss the film "Captain Fantastic" in New York. Mortensen will return to his hometown of Watertown, N.Y., to kick off a film festival on Jan. 27 with a screening of his 2016 movie "Captain Fantastic."

