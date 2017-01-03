US warns of unusual cybersecurity flaw in heart devices
The Homeland Security Department is warning the public about an un... WASHINGTON - The Homeland Security Department warned Tuesday about an unusual cybersecurity flaw for one manufacturer's implantable heart devices that it said could allow hackers to remotely take control of a person's defibrillator or pacemaker. Information on the security flaw, identified by researchers at MedSec Holdings in reports months ago, was only formally made public after the manufacturer, St. Jude Medical, made a software repair available Monday.
