Us Stocks-Oil drop stymies Dow's marc...

Us Stocks-Oil drop stymies Dow's march to 20,000; Nasdaq boosted by health stocks

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Jan 9 Declines in energy and financial stocks weighed on the S&P 500 on Monday and stalled the Dow's pursuit of the 20,000 milestone ahead of earnings season, while the Nasdaq hit a record intraday high. The S&P's energy sector dropped 1.4 percent as oil prices slid on concerns that rising Iraqi exports and U.S. output could dampen the impact of a deal among major producers to limit output.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... 15 hr Lobotomized TRUMP 72
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Sun Raj 94
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Death Penalty
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,884 • Total comments across all topics: 277,774,128

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC