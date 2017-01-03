Us Stocks-Oil drop stymies Dow's march to 20,000; Nasdaq boosted by health stocks
Jan 9 Declines in energy and financial stocks weighed on the S&P 500 on Monday and stalled the Dow's pursuit of the 20,000 milestone ahead of earnings season, while the Nasdaq hit a record intraday high. The S&P's energy sector dropped 1.4 percent as oil prices slid on concerns that rising Iraqi exports and U.S. output could dampen the impact of a deal among major producers to limit output.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|15 hr
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Sun
|Raj
|94
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC