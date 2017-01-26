UPDATE 1-Toshiba reckoning looms with...

UPDATE 1-Toshiba reckoning looms with chip decision, nuclear hole unresolved

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Workers prepare the new year's eve numerals above a Toshiba sign in Times Square in Manhattan, New York City, U.S., December 26, 2016. Toshiba Corp faces a day of reckoning on Friday, when it is expected to offer an initial estimate of the multibillion-dollar charge it must take on its U.S. nuclear business, but this will be only a step in a series of tough choices on the Japanese conglomerate's survival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) 17 hr Human 99
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan 9 Lobotomized TRUMP 72
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Gunman
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Iran
  5. China
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,025 • Total comments across all topics: 278,298,216

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC