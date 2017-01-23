U.S. judge orders arrest of ex-fund e...

U.S. judge orders arrest of ex-fund employee who skipped trial

A U.S. judge ordered the arrest of a former analyst at Dell Inc founder Michael Dell's investment fund on Monday after he refused to show up for trial to face charges that he made $1.5 million engaging in insider trading. U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan issued a bench warrant for John Afriyie, a former MSD Capital employee, after a defense lawyer, Ezra Spilke, said that his client was in New Jersey and would not agree to come to court.

