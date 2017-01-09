Trump's Vows to Be Tested Early by Sessions Confirmation Fight
Much of what Donald Trump vowed to accomplish as president will land on the desk of Republican Senator Jeff Sessions, his pick for attorney general. Restricting immigration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|2 hr
|okimar
|69
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Sun
|Raj
|94
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC