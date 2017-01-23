Trump to CEOs: I'll wipe out 75 percent of regulations, fast-track U.S. factories

President Donald Trump, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left; Corning CEO Wendell Weeks, second from left; Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, second from right; and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, right, delivers remarks Jan. 23, 2017, in a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump, with Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, left; Corning CEO Wendell Weeks, second from left; Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky, second from right; and Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell, right, delivers remarks Jan. 23, 2017, in a meeting with business leaders in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.