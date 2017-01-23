Trump to CEOs: I'll wipe out 75% of regulations, fast-track factories

Elon Musk, left, and Wendell Weeks, center, listen to President Donald Trump Monday as he meets with business leaders at the White House on Monday. WASHINGTON -- In the opening hours of his first formal day in the White House on Monday, President Trump welcomed leaders from several of the country's largest corporations and promised to wipe out at least 75 percent of government regulations that hinder their businesses, fast-track their plans to open factories and cut taxes "massively."

