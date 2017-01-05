Trump Said to Tell Confidant He Remai...

Trump Said to Tell Confidant He Remains Opposed to AT&T Deal

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: News Max

Donald Trump remains opposed to the megamerger between AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc. because he believes it would concentrate too much power in the media industry, according to people close to the president-elect, who has been publicly silent about the transaction for months. Trump told a friend in the last few weeks that he still considers the merger to be a bad deal, said one of the people, who asked not to be identified because the conversation was private.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... 5 hr Just Think 42
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Dec 26 Raj Chanani 90
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Health Care
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,027 • Total comments across all topics: 277,659,689

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC