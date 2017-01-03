Trump considering plans to restructur...

Trump considering plans to restructure intelligence agency

There are 43 comments on the Vallejo Times-Herald story from 21 hrs ago, titled Trump considering plans to restructure intelligence agency. In it, Vallejo Times-Herald reports that:

WASHINGTON >> President-elect Donald Trump is considering plans to restructure and slim down a top U.S. intelligence agency, a person familiar with the discussions said Thursday. The move comes after Trump questioned the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered with the presidential election on his behalf.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Vallejo Times-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
First Prev
of 3
Next Last

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,464

Dump American Eagle

#1 20 hrs ago
Purge the system of those who spent 8 years being politicized by their exposure to Obama-ism........ A very detrimental infection to our intelligence services. It probably wouldn't hurt to disband a few and consolidate others..... After all,do we REALLY need SEVENTEEN(17) different intel agencies?!?!?!?!

Judged:

5

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,203

Location hidden
#2 20 hrs ago
Trump had better not make an enemy of the CIA. He wouldn't like the consequences.

Judged:

5

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USAUSAUSA

Crestwood, KY

#3 20 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Trump had better not make an enemy of the CIA. He wouldn't like the consequences.
They their ways of silencing him is what you are saying.
That's scary!

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,464

Dump American Eagle

#4 20 hrs ago
Lawrence Wolf wrote:
Trump had better not make an enemy of the CIA. He wouldn't like the consequences.
News flash for dummies..... Trump could pull a Harry Truman and eliminate the CIA with the stroke of a pen...... The CIA has expanded it's role FAR beyond the original intent and probably needs to have it's collective wee-wee whacked. Military roles need to be fulfilled by MILITARY forces. Period.

Judged:

3

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USAUSAUSA

Crestwood, KY

#5 20 hrs ago
okimar wrote:
Purge the system of those who spent 8 years being politicized by their exposure to Obama-ism........ A very detrimental infection to our intelligence services. It probably wouldn't hurt to disband a few and consolidate others..... After all,do we REALLY need SEVENTEEN(17) different intel agencies?!?!?!?!
Sounds like a lot of money has been spent somewhere.
Cutting out spending will get Mr Trump in a lot of hot water if he is not careful.
Making bad people mad might cause them to do bad things.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#6 19 hrs ago
Purging the system is going to deplete the system of talent. Just filter the vigilantes out. If you want real intelligence reform, you need to heal the country at a grass roots level.

What's really needed is an overhaul of the institutions of moral authority. We need to stop blaming the White male for everything with simple, hypocritical prejudice. We need to stop blaming the rich in the same fashion, but neither will happen easily as long as those historically authoritative groups just go back to business as usual.

When you can get people to trust authority, people will begin to work with them. When those authorities actually believe that they will prosper best when they are not engaged in class or race warfare, amazing things can happen. Let's just try to figure out a way to do this without inventing enemies like the Jews or the Commies. Feel free to hang a few NSA folk and especially a few city cops who think their pistol is a handy lasso though.

The buck stops with the prez! Trump has the bully pulpit. It's his election promise to win or lose by working with positive or negative motivators. It's also his legacy to waste if his cocksure attitude about negotiation can't sell people on his plan. Granted, he needs to get some quick results to gain public confidence. OK. Focus on the low hanging fruit that the public is seeking. JOBS!

Really, I do hope that "jobs" thing has gotten across. Lose a bunch of useless bureaucrats, sure, but it won't help anyone if a terrorist creates panic in the first 100 days.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
anonymous

New York, NY

#7 19 hrs ago
USAUSAUSA wrote:
<quoted text>
Sounds like a lot of money has been spent somewhere.
Cutting out spending will get Mr Trump in a lot of hot water if he is not careful.
Making bad people mad might cause them to do bad things.
It's very important to make sure that internal schemers who betray the public trust are treated as traitors. Just another solid reason why investing in overseas ambitions is a bad thing. If you are going to spy on Americans, spy on the ones who have access to ways to sidestep the law.

You'll never be able to watch every street corner. That will only happen when parents aren't subjecting their kids to bat$hit crazy psychologists and everyone is willing to work with responsible local authorities, not the patronage hires for local mobsters.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USAUSAUSA

Crestwood, KY

#8 19 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
<quoted text>

It's very important to make sure that internal schemers who betray the public trust are treated as traitors. Just another solid reason why investing in overseas ambitions is a bad thing. If you are going to spy on Americans, spy on the ones who have access to ways to sidestep the law.

You'll never be able to watch every street corner. That will only happen when parents aren't subjecting their kids to bat$hit crazy psychologists and everyone is willing to work with responsible local authorities, not the patronage hires for local mobsters.
Wow!
Can Mr Trump do a good job?

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,801

Location hidden
#9 19 hrs ago
USAUSAUSA wrote:
<quoted text>
Wow!
Can Mr Trump do a good job?
No.

Judged:

5

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USAUSAUSA

Crestwood, KY

#10 19 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

No.
If all he does is bring a few jobs to the American people that will at least be something in the right direction.
I don't think people are getting their hopes up too much.
He is human and we don't expect him to be a miracle worker.
The Conservatives have a chance to put their heads together and come up with some good answers now.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

okimar

“Voters elect Big Bird”

Since: Jan 07

27,464

Dump American Eagle

#11 19 hrs ago
anonymous wrote:
Purging the system is going to deplete the system of talent. Just filter the vigilantes out. If you want real intelligence reform, you need to heal the country at a grass roots level.

What's really needed is an overhaul of the institutions of moral authority. We need to stop blaming the White male for everything with simple, hypocritical prejudice. We need to stop blaming the rich in the same fashion, but neither will happen easily as long as those historically authoritative groups just go back to business as usual.

When you can get people to trust authority, people will begin to work with them. When those authorities actually believe that they will prosper best when they are not engaged in class or race warfare, amazing things can happen. Let's just try to figure out a way to do this without inventing enemies like the Jews or the Commies. Feel free to hang a few NSA folk and especially a few city cops who think their pistol is a handy lasso though.

The buck stops with the prez! Trump has the bully pulpit. It's his election promise to win or lose by working with positive or negative motivators. It's also his legacy to waste if his cocksure attitude about negotiation can't sell people on his plan. Granted, he needs to get some quick results to gain public confidence. OK. Focus on the low hanging fruit that the public is seeking. JOBS!

Really, I do hope that "jobs" thing has gotten across. Lose a bunch of useless bureaucrats, sure, but it won't help anyone if a terrorist creates panic in the first 100 days.
Nixon killed trust in government. Once that trust was destroyed it will take more than a few platitudes from democrats to restore the trust misplaced. This last election was NOT a sure fire for Clinton and it showed. Get over it you butt hurt minions. I won't school you HOW to do so....... Just leave it up to you how to Re-establish that trust with the American people

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,178

Paris

#12 19 hrs ago
USAUSAUSA wrote:
<quoted text>
Wow!
Can Mr Trump do a good job?
POLL: 57% of Dems want Trump's presidency to be success...

Judged:

4

3

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,801

Location hidden
#13 19 hrs ago
USAUSAUSA wrote:
<quoted text>
If all he does is bring a few jobs to the American people that will at least be something in the right direction.
I don't think people are getting their hopes up too much.
He is human and we don't expect him to be a miracle worker.
The Conservatives have a chance to put their heads together and come up with some good answers now.
They've had years to come up with answers....what were they? What did they propose?

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,178

Paris

#14 18 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

No.
As Obama leaves office, goal on homeless veterans goes unmet...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Le Jimbo

“Hillary, thirty years of lying”

Since: Nov 08

155,178

Paris

#15 18 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

They've had years to come up with answers....what were they? What did they propose?
Many things on ObamaCare, but Obama told them to suck eggs.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Lawrence Wolf

“Happiness comes through giving”

Since: Feb 08

73,203

Location hidden
#16 18 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>Many things on ObamaCare, but Obama told them to suck eggs.
Name one.

Judged:

2

2

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
RustyS

Since: Mar 09

10,812

The Left Coast

#17 18 hrs ago
Damn, Eric 'fast & furious' Holder just got hired by Mexifornia

Judged:

2

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
spocko

Oakland, CA

#18 17 hrs ago
Sorry guys but Trump and Intelligence in the same sentence is an oxymoron!

Judged:

3

3

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Just Think

Since: Apr 09

19,801

Location hidden
#19 17 hrs ago
Le Jimbo wrote:
<quoted text>POLL: 57% of Dems want Trump's presidency to be success...
An uber-conservative Rasmussan poll via a Drudge headline...LOL

Oh, Jimbo...you sad, sad rube...

Judged:

3

3

3

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
USAUSAUSA

Louisville, KY

#20 17 hrs ago
Just Think wrote:
<quoted text>

They've had years to come up with answers....what were they? What did they propose?
A balanced budget would be a good goal and putting every able bodied American taxpaying worker to work would help.
Cutting out waste and fraud would be useful in reaching that lofty goal.
Simple but effective sensible answers are what will work.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
First Prev
of 3
Next Last

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Dec 26 Raj Chanani 90
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,038 • Total comments across all topics: 277,653,453

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC