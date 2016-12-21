Toshiba's Tumble No Outlier in Japan Corporate Crashes: Chart
Toshiba Corp. said it may write down billions of dollars of acquisitions made by U.S. unit Westinghouse Electric, helping fuel a 42 percent decline the past three days. That's on par with Mitsubishi Motor Corp.'s plunge after it manipulated mileage test data and Olympus Corp.'s drop after its accounting scandal emerged.
