Toshiba writedown for U.S. nuclear business to be $6 bln -Mainichi
Jan 26 Toshiba Corp's upcoming writedown for its U.S. nuclear business that has been hit by cost overruns will be 680 billion yen , the Mainichi newspaper reported, without citing sources. Other domestic media have reported that the figure could be as much as 700 billion yen, while sources have previously told Reuters it could be more than 500 billion yen.
