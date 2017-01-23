Toshiba to unveil extent of US nuclear business writedown on Feb 14
Japan's Toshiba Corp said it will unveil the extent of the writedown on its U.S. nuclear business on Feb. 14 when it reports its results for the quarter ended Dec. 31. Pedestrians walk past a logo of Toshiba Corp outside an electronics retailer in Tokyo, Japan September 14, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai/File Photo TOKYO: Japan's Toshiba Corp said it will unveil the extent of the writedown on its U.S. nuclear business on Feb. 14 when it reports its results for the quarter ended Dec. 31. The laptops-to-engineering conglomerate, still recovering from a US$1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago, shocked investors in December by announcing major cost overruns at the U.S. nuclear business it bought in 2015.
