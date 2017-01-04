Toshiba Shares Recover From Early Plunge on Accounting Report 3 hours ago

Toshiba Shares Recover From Early Plu...

Toshiba Shares Recover From Early Plunge on Accounting Report

Read more: Bloomberg

Shares of Toshiba Corp. recovered from an early dive after the Asahi newspaper reported regulatory concerns about the company's earnings. Toshiba rose 2.3 percent to 289.6 yen as of 11:13 a.m. in Tokyo after slumping as much as 6.9 percent in early trade.

