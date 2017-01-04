Toshiba Shares Recover From Early Plunge on Accounting Report 3 hours ago
Shares of Toshiba Corp. recovered from an early dive after the Asahi newspaper reported regulatory concerns about the company's earnings. Toshiba rose 2.3 percent to 289.6 yen as of 11:13 a.m. in Tokyo after slumping as much as 6.9 percent in early trade.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Tue
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
|Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir...
|Nov '16
|Le Jimbo
|8
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC