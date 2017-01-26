Toshiba said to plan selling chip unit stake to multiple buyers

Toshiba Corp. is planning to split the sale of a stake in its chip unit among several investors, including Canon Inc. and private equity funds, a person familiar with the matter said. The conglomerate aims to retain control over the memory chip operations after selling a 20 to 30 percent stake, and bringing in multiple investors would help with that goal, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.

