Toshiba said to plan selling chip unit stake to multiple buyers
Toshiba Corp. is planning to split the sale of a stake in its chip unit among several investors, including Canon Inc. and private equity funds, a person familiar with the matter said. The conglomerate aims to retain control over the memory chip operations after selling a 20 to 30 percent stake, and bringing in multiple investors would help with that goal, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the details are private.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Japan Times.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|1 hr
|Human
|99
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC