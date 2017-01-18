Toshiba considering spinoff of memory-chip business
Toshiba Corp., facing billions of dollars of writeoffs in its nuclear business, is considering spinning off its well-performing flash-memory unit to raise funds. The logo of Toshiba Corp is pictured at its headquarters in Tokyo, Japan.
