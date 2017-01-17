Toshiba considering spinning off semiconductor business - Nikkei
Jan 18 Toshiba Corp is considering spinning off its semiconductor business and selling a partial stake in the unit to Western Digital Corp, the Nikkei financial daily reported on Wednesday. Toshiba will sell around 20 percent interest in the unit for about 200 billion yen-300 billion yen while retaining a majority stake, the newspaper reported.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|94
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC