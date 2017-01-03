The Plot Thickens: AT&T Filing Provid...

The Plot Thickens: AT&T Filing Provides Details On Time Warner Merger, Regulatory Delay

Read more: Benzinga

The mega merger between AT&T Inc. and Time Warner Inc may not sail through smoothly after all. Is there a twist in the tale, rocking the union between the two companies? AT&T's latest S-4/A filing shows that a special meeting of the shareholders of Time Warner will be held at 3 p.m. ET on February 15 at Omni Atlanta Hotel at CNN Center, Atlanta, Georgia.

