The Market In 5 Minutes: Under Armour's Miss, Apple's Q1 Primer
Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average tumbled 25 points to 19,863.00, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index futures fell 2.50 points to 2,273.50. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index declined 7.50 points to 5,117.00.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Benzinga.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|14 hr
|Human
|105
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec '16
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC