The last four presidents have been labeled 'illegitimate'

It's tempting to see the entirety of Donald Trump's story as unprecedented, but when he was sworn in as the nation's 45th president, he became our fourth consecutive leader to assume the office with a segment of the electorate questioning his legitimacy. On that score, Mr. Trump doesn't represent a new crisis for American democracy but rather an escalation of one that's been building - one that we've all played a role in creating and that Mr. Trump has deftly exploited to his advantage.

