The headquarters offices of FactSet Research at 601 Merritt 7 in Norwalk, Conn.
FactSet is acquiring Interactive Data Managed Solutions from Intercontinental Exchange for an amount not immediately disclosed, with IDMS employing more than 300 people in 14 offices in Europe and the United States. IDMS provides financial advisors and their clients market data through feeds to desktops, web portals and mobile devices.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Thu
|Human
|99
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC