Tata Consultancy Services Q3 net profit up 11% to Rs 6,778cr
India's biggest software services firm TCS on Thursday reported 10.9 per cent jump in profit to Rs 6,778 crore for the third quarter of the current fiscal. It had reported net profit of Rs 6,110 crore in the October-December period of last fiscal.
