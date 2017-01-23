T K Kurien,Wipro's executive vice chairman to retire on Jan 3111 min ago
Bengaluru, Jan 24 : IT major Wipro Limited today announced that T K Kurien, Executive Vice Chairman and Member of the Board will retire on January 31, 2017. The company had announced the elevation of Kurien as Executive Vice Chairman with the appointment of Abidali Z Neemuchwala as Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director a year ago.
