Synergy wins U.S. approval for constipation drug
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said on Thursday it had approved Synergy Pharmaceuticals Inc's drug to treat chronic idiopathic constipation . However, the safety and effectiveness of the drug have not been established in patients less than 18 years of age, the FDA said.
