St. Jude release cyber updates for heart devices after government probe
Abbott Laboratories said on Monday it has begun releasing cyber security updates for its St. Jude heart devices some five months after the U.S. government launched a probe into claims they were vulnerable to potentially life-threatening hacks. The ticker and trading information for St. Jude Medical is displayed where the stock is traded on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York City, U.S., April 28, 2016.
