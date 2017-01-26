Speculation Builds on Verizon-Charter Deal Without Formal Bid

U.S. cable company Charter Communication Inc. shares rose as much as 10 percent on Thursday after the Wall Street Journal reported a preliminary approach by Verizon Communications Inc. about a tie-up, but Reuters sources said no proposal was made. Speculation over a combination of the two companies has been building steadily since last month, when Verizon Chief Executive Officer Lowell McAdam told Wall Street analysts that such a deal would make "industrial sense."

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.