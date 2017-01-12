Simmons First Eyes Downtown Acxiom Building in Little Rock
Our well-placed insider tells us that Simmons First National Corp. is taking a long, hard look at buying the 188,460-SF building at 601 E. Third St. If the company moves forward with an acquisition, it would facilitate the consolidation of about 200 staffers scattered around town.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ArkansasBusiness.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|94
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC