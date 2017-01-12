Sensex, Nifty log first fall in 4 day...

Sensex, Nifty log first fall in 4 days; TCS, Infosys drag

Read more: The Times of India

NEW DELHI: In a highly volatile session, sensex today ended marginally lower at 27,238 and Nifty at 8,400, breaking their three-session winning spree, after a plunge in market heavyweights TCS and Infosys , but positive macroeconomic data restricted the overall fall to some extent. On a weekly basis, both key indices sensex and Nifty recorded a rise of 478.83 points, or 1.78 per cent, and 156.55 points, or 1.89 per cent, respectively.

