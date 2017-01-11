Seagate to cut more than 2,000 jobs in China

Seagate to cut more than 2,000 jobs i...

Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc said it would cut more than 2,000 jobs as it shuts down its Suzhou factory in China. [BENGALURU] Hard-disk drive maker Seagate Technology Plc said it would cut more than 2,000 jobs as it shuts down its Suzhou factory in China.

