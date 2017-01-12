Seagate to cut more than 2,000 China ...

Seagate to cut more than 2,000 China jobs: Reports

22 hrs ago

Factory workers received notice of its impending closure last Saturday, and were told they would lose their jobs in just over a week's time, state-funded digital news outlet The Paper cited employees as saying. BEIJING: US hard-disk drive manufacturer Seagate Technology will lay off more than 2,000 Chinese workers as it shutters a factory in eastern China, reports said Saturday , prompting anger among employees.

