SCOTUS To Decide Class Action Waivers
The Supreme Court has agreed to resolve the simmering dispute between the NLRB and employers over class action waivers. The NLRB has maintained in a number of cases that employers may not enforce arbitration agreements with employees that require employees to arbitrate all disputes and prohibit the employees from bringing collective or class actions in the arbitration.
