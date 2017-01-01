ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Stake Decreas...

ScanSource, Inc. (SCSC) Stake Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in ScanSource, Inc. by 14.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission . The institutional investor owned 157,331 shares of the company's stock after selling 26,018 shares during the period.

