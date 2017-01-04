SanDisk Unveils World's First microSD Card Designed to Deliver a New...
Corporation , a global storage technology and solutions leader, today unveiled the world's first microSDTM card that meets the Application Performance Class 1 requirements from the latest SD Association's SD 5.1 specifications . By meeting the A1 performance standard, the 256GB SanDisk Ultra microSDXCTM UHS-I card, Premium Edition , delivers capacity, speed and enhanced capability to deliver a better smartphone experience1.
