PCB cleanup fight may be nearing end

PCB cleanup fight may be nearing end

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Door Reminder

PCB cleanup fight may be nearing end Georgia-Pacific is cautiously pleased with a proposed settlement over Fox River cleanup costs. Check out this story on greenbaypressgazette.com: http://gbpg.net/2jAMch0 GREEN BAY - Georgia-Pacific is cautiously optimistic that a proposed settlement between NCR Corp. and the government will put to rest decades of fighting over Fox River cleanup costs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Door Reminder.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan 9 Lobotomized TRUMP 72
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Jan 8 Raj 94
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,095 • Total comments across all topics: 278,050,418

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC