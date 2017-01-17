Papermaker NCR agrees to complete Fox...

Papermaker NCR agrees to complete Fox River cleanup

A papermaker has agreed to shoulder the financial burden for completing cleanup work on the Fox River in a settlement, federal environmental officials said Tuesday. The U.S. Department of Justice and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that NCR Corporation has entered into a consent decree to finish the final phase of removing polychlorinated biphenyls, or PCBs, from bottom sediment.

