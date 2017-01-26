Nikkei falls on stronger yen; financi...

Nikkei falls on stronger yen; financials tumble on weak U.S. data

11 hrs ago

TOKYO, Jan 30 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Monday morning after a stronger yen weakened export sentiment, while financial companies tumbled after data showed the US economy grew at a slower-than-expected pace. The Nikkei dropped 0.8 percent to 19,311.41 in mid-morning trade.

Chicago, IL

