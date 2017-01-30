NEC Display Delivers Ultra HD Support, Wider Color Space with Latest Compact Installation Projectors

Ranging from 6,500 lumens to 9,000 lumens, the latest innovations in the PA Series include the NP-PA653U, NP-PA803U, NP-PA853W, and NP-PA903X projectors with WUXGA, WUXGA, WXGA, and XGA resolutions, respectively. A key differentiator in these latest compact models is NEC's Scaler Chip, an advancement in picture-processing.

