Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Boosts Stake in Medidata Solutions, Inc.

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Medidata Solutions, Inc. by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,720 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 220 shares during the period.

