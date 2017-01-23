Multi-Terabit DDoS Attacks Likely, Ar...

Multi-Terabit DDoS Attacks Likely, Arbor Says

9 hrs ago Read more: Light Reading

Two different types of massive security threats -- IoT-powered botnets and reflection amplification attacks -- will likely be combined in the near future to create crippling multi-terabit DDoS attacks , a key security vendor is warning. In releasing its 12th annual Worldwide Infrastructure Security Report , the Arbor Networks unit of NetScout Systems Inc. , pointed to new capabilities of the Mirai software code that famously enabled millions of Internet of Things devices to be used in last fall's attack on the Dyn DNS infrastructure that crippled many major US-based Internet sites.

