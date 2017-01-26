Mitsubishi UFJ Trust to sue Toshiba over 2015 accounting scandal

A logo of Toshiba Corp is seen on a printed circuit board in this photo illustration taken in Tokyo July 31, 2012. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust and Banking Corp [MTFGTB.UL] is preparing to sue Toshiba Corp for 1 billion yen in damages after its share price tanked due to a $1.3 billion accounting scandal two years ago.

