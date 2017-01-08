Medidata Solutions, Inc. (MDSO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to "Hold"

According to Zacks, "Medidata Solutions is a leading global provider of hosted clinical development solutions that enhance the efficiency of customers' clinical development processes and optimize their research and development investments. Medidata products and services allow customers to achieve clinical results more efficiently and effectively by streamlining the design, planning and management of key aspects of the clinical development process, including protocol development , investigator benchmarking and budgeting , contract research organization benchmarking and budgeting , and the capture, management, analysis and reporting of clinical trial data .

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.