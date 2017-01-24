magicJack Provides SMB Unit Update
"In 2016 we developed and delivered a terrific SMB product that provides a compelling value proposition to the small office/home office customer," said Gerald Vento, President and CEO of magicJack VocalTec. "We now see an opportunity to disrupt the SMB market, like we did in the consumer market, with low prices by applying our ultra-low cost DNA.
