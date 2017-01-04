Luca Guerrino De Sells 20,000 Shares ...

Luca Guerrino De Sells 20,000 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) Stock

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

Logitech International S.A. insider Luca Guerrino De sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total transaction of $498,200.00.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Tue Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Dec 26 Raj Chanani 90
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
News Fearing tighter U.S. visa regime, Indian IT fir... Nov '16 Le Jimbo 8
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,469 • Total comments across all topics: 277,613,495

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC