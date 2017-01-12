Jay Walker in Stamford, Conn. in Aug....

Jay Walker in Stamford, Conn. in Aug. 2014.

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: News Times

The founder of Norwalk-based Priceline Group launched Monday a new online travel website geared toward business travelers called Upside, with the firm based in Washington, D.C. Jay Walker created Priceline.com in 1997, leaving the company in 2000 to run Walker Digital in Stamford which focused on casino gaming technologies and other ventures. More recently, Walker founded Walker Innovation and Patent Properties which attempted to create a system for entrepreneurs to identify and secure rights to intellectual property not being used by owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Computers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump considering plans to restructure intellig... Jan 9 Lobotomized TRUMP 72
News HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14) Jan 8 Raj 94
News Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ... Jan 3 Ainu 12
News Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder Dec 28 antimatter 1
News 2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15) Dec '16 Geezer files 449
News IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08) Nov '16 islandadrift 131
News Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib... Nov '16 Ainu 20
See all Computers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Computers Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,171 • Total comments across all topics: 277,990,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC