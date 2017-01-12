Jay Walker in Stamford, Conn. in Aug. 2014.

The founder of Norwalk-based Priceline Group launched Monday a new online travel website geared toward business travelers called Upside, with the firm based in Washington, D.C. Jay Walker created Priceline.com in 1997, leaving the company in 2000 to run Walker Digital in Stamford which focused on casino gaming technologies and other ventures. More recently, Walker founded Walker Innovation and Patent Properties which attempted to create a system for entrepreneurs to identify and secure rights to intellectual property not being used by owners.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.