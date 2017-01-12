Jay Walker in Stamford, Conn. in Aug. 2014.
The founder of Norwalk-based Priceline Group launched Monday a new online travel website geared toward business travelers called Upside, with the firm based in Washington, D.C. Jay Walker created Priceline.com in 1997, leaving the company in 2000 to run Walker Digital in Stamford which focused on casino gaming technologies and other ventures. More recently, Walker founded Walker Innovation and Patent Properties which attempted to create a system for entrepreneurs to identify and secure rights to intellectual property not being used by owners.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|Jan 9
|Lobotomized TRUMP
|72
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Jan 8
|Raj
|94
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC