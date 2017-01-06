Insight Closes Acquisition of Datalink

Insight Enterprises , an Intelligent Technology Solutionsa provider , announced that it has completed the acquisition of Datalink Corporation, a leading provider of IT services and enterprise data center solutions based in Eden Prairie, Minn. . The business combination strengthens Insight's position as a leading IT solutions provider with global scale and deep technical talent delivering data center solutions to clients on premise or in the cloud.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.