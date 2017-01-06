Insight Closes Acquisition of Datalink
Insight Enterprises , an Intelligent Technology Solutionsa provider , announced that it has completed the acquisition of Datalink Corporation, a leading provider of IT services and enterprise data center solutions based in Eden Prairie, Minn. . The business combination strengthens Insight's position as a leading IT solutions provider with global scale and deep technical talent delivering data center solutions to clients on premise or in the cloud.
Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.
Add your comments below
Computers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump considering plans to restructure intellig...
|57 min
|spocko
|56
|Toshiba shares untraded amid heavy sell orders ...
|Jan 3
|Ainu
|12
|Toshiba's Radioactive M&A Blunder
|Dec 28
|antimatter
|1
|HP to cut 11,000 to 16,000 more jobs (May '14)
|Dec 26
|Raj Chanani
|90
|2016ers weigh in on Trump's 'blood' comment (Aug '15)
|Dec '16
|Geezer files
|449
|IKON, RICOH: IKON Office Solutions will be purc... (Aug '08)
|Nov '16
|islandadrift
|131
|Japanese firms face tighter audits after Toshib...
|Nov '16
|Ainu
|20
Find what you want!
Search Computers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC